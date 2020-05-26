A sign of the times, Green Hills staples close

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Yellow signs draped across Shalimar Fine Indian Cuisine indicated this in one evolution the beloved Green Hills restaurant won’t withstand. The COVID-19 closure cost them more than they could afford.



After nearly 30 years, Mobeen Ahmad, a fixture in the community, must say farewell for now. “It’s a very painful decision,” said Ahmad.



It’s the sad price many small business owners in the area now pay because of the pandemic. After 30 years, Antonio’s in Bellevue has shut down. Crest Cadillac in Metro Center closes Friday.

Goodbye posts flooded Facebook. The Garden Brunch Café thanked their supporters for the past 11 years. Billy’s Shoe Repair in Donelson announced their closing with heavy hearts and Ponderosa Steakhouse in Dickson sent love to the community that was family for 34 years.



It’s a reality Ahmad’s son Yousuf never thought he’d see. “This has been in our lives forever, and it’s been the only thing in our lives,” Yousuf said.



But through it all, Yousuf said it was never about prosperity for his father, it was always the people.



“I just don’t know a man like him,” said Yousuf, “He’s the definition of hospitality, sincerity, and humility.”



All traits Ahmad showed when he thought no one was watching. As his family works to liquidate assets, Ahmad was helping a man who’s opening a business.



“As he closes, he feels honored that he can help us get started,” said Randy Balasky, a new restaurant owner.



A legacy that will live on long after the painful goodbye. “We should not complain. We should love one another,” said Ahmad, “Thank you. Thank you. Thank you, Nashville.”



Tuesday is the final day they will serve food and all their belonging are up for sale. You’ll find pots and pans imported from India, utensils, their signature dishes, a buffet station, coolers and decorative items.

Stop by the restaurant between 11 a.m . and 9 p.m. until May 28 to make an offer. For more information, you can head to their Facebook page, Shalimar Nashville.

