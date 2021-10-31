A pleasant Halloween, colder air on the way for the workweek

A pleasant Halloween is in the forecast!

The return of sunshine will help push afternoon temperatures into the mid-60s. Once the sun goes down, temperatures will fall into the 50s. Clear and cool for trick-or-treaters!

On Monday, after a chilly start in the 40s, we are looking at highs in the low to mid-60s.

HOWEVER, the rest of the week promises a bout with chilly temperatures and showers returning Wednesday afternoon through parts of Friday.

It’s out there in VOODOO LAND right now, but some models are even hinting at a chance for mixed precipitation along the TN/KY border Thursday morning, and on the Cumberland Plateau Thursday night into Friday. When skies finally clear next weekend, we could be seeing frost and possibly the first freeze in many areas. We’ll keep you posted!