A new way to look at the March 2-3 Nashville tornado outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The March 2-3 tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee is one for the history books. Supercell storms developed, and seven tornadoes left a trail of destruction across Middle Tennessee. But for those who want a closer view of this devastating weather event, the National Weather Service Office in Nashville has a new interactive tool that will take you through this outbreak.

The National Weather Service has released a Story Map, which uses GIS technology to combine data, text and maps telling the story of the March 2-3 tornadoes.

Krissy Hurley, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Nashville, told News 2 about this Story Map.

“We wanted a way to visualize just how destructive and widespread of an area they covered. People are curious. People want to know more information about the March 2nd and 3rd tornadoes. So we put it in a GIS platform so that way you can follow the entire track, and we have different stories set up from different locations along with damage pictures.”

The Story Map is in chronological order and shows the seven tornadoes that forged a path of destruction through Middle Tennessee. There are also plans to create more story maps when notable severe weather events happen in the future. Click here to check it out.