A look into the virtual college recruiting process from Pearl-Cohn’s 3-star OT William Griffin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – There are a lot of unknowns surrounding the upcoming college football season, but there are hundreds of players at the high school level who are just trying to get to college.

That’s the case for Pearl-Cohn’s William Griffin.

Griffin, a 3-star offensive tackle prospect had an eight-school recruiting trip planned for March. It was of course, canceled, but that doesn’t mean the recruiting doesn’t stop. Griffin still receives calls, texts and video chat requests daily from college coaches across the country.

Monday, Nick Saban. Tuesday, Kirby Smart.

So the pursuit doesn’t stop, but Griffin says it’s hard to really get to know a program over video chat.

“When you can’t see the person, how do you really know how do you know what you’re going to get? I also don’t want to pick a person I’m going to be with for the next four years off of Facetime,” said Griffin.

Understandable to say the least, but he did say there’s a positive in this unusual process.

“I’m trying my best just to look past it and see all the positives and the things because it takes a lot to reach out to a kid and step away from your family,” he said. “For you to try to attempt to contact me through all of this it means you see something in me.”

Griffin is also a talented student who is interested in learning more about a potential school than just its football program. He is undecided on his major, but has expressed interest in engineering and has done an internship at Nashville Electric Service.

He’s also trying to stay in shape through all of this. Griffin isn’t an NFL player with a nice home gym. He said his only “equipment” is cleats. However, you don’t get to be 330lbs by running, so he says he helps with yard work and will go around the house just picking up heavy stuff.

The offensive lineman is still undecided in where his football journey will take him next and he hopes to continue his campus visits soon and make his decision this fall.