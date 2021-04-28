A look back at Jim Oliver’s Smoke House in Monteagle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Jim Oliver’s Smoke House Restaurant and Trading Post in Monteagle was destroyed in a fire Tuesday night.

Crews battled huge flames that fully engulfed the beloved eatery and gift shop on West Main Street.

We are heartbroken about our loss, but we are steadfast in our determination to move forward and with your help, keep the ball rolling. Owners of Jim Olivers Smokehouse Restaurant

According to The Grundy County Herald, the fire broke out around 4 p.m. and crews from multiple departments responded.

Those included Winchester, Cowan, South Pittsburg, Decherd, and Tracy City. The Grundy County Emergency Management Agency, Sewanee Police Department and Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperation were also on the scene.

The Smoke House experience is a huge collection of many memories for so many people, not only just our immediate family, but our extended and adopted family of employees, customers, guest, and music artist for over 60 years. Owners of Jim Olivers Smokehouse Restaurant

Crews were on the scene for several hours trying to contain the fire. Eventually, it burned the restaurant to the ground. However, fire officials were able to prevent the flames from reaching the cabins and hotel.

“The restaurant building is a total loss, nothing but rubble and ashes on the ground now. But, thankfully the tenacious firefighters would not give up, and they were able to save the lodge and cabins, which without a doubt would have burned down without their determined efforts to stop it.” Owners of Jim Olivers Smokehouse Restaurant

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The owners of the restaurant ask for the community’s prayers during this difficult time. They posted to their Facebook page on Wednesday morning stating they hope to get power, water, telephone and gas services restored soon.

Anyone with questions about lodging reservations can email lodge@thesmokehouse.com