Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown was set to host a youth football camp at Montgomery Bell Academy on June 18th, but those plans quickly changed after he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles during the draft. Now there is confusion on whether or not the camp will go on without him.

Earlier in the week Brown announced on Twitter that he’ll be hosting a 7-on-7 camp in Starkville, MS:

Free your calendar, you’re not going to want to miss this 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fSMhb0lo46 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) May 10, 2022

This message did not go over well with Titans fans, and Brown followed up with another Tweet saying:

“Before you all get in your feelings, my team is trying to get your very own Derrick to run the camp. I didn’t cancel the camp, i just got someone that you all want to see. Take care.”

That tweet has since been deleted and Titans running back Derrick Henry has not made any kind of announcement that says he will be taking over.

With many fans still feeling confused, News 2’s Kayla Anderson reached out the MBA Athletics Director Mark Tipps, who said that he’s received no word about the camp being canceled at this point.

I spoke to MBA's AD Mark Tipps this afternoon (where AJ Brown's camp was going to be held on June 18th) & they have not been told by anyone that the camp has been canceled, so like @1kalwaysopen_ said it sounds like a #Titans replacement should be announced soon, possibly Henry. — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) May 11, 2022

Right now everything points to Brown’s camp trying to find a Titans replacement, with many hoping it with be Henry.