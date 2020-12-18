‘A glimmer of hope’: TriStar healthcare workers receive first round of COVID-19 vaccines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thursday was a historic day for TriStar Centennial Medical Center as they began distributing their first round of COVID-19 vaccines to their healthcare workers.

The first round of shots was designated for doctors and nurses who work directly with COVID-19 patients, and therefore have the most exposure to the virus.

Around a dozen healthcare workers entered a room together to receive the vaccines and were greeted by a round of applause after working tirelessly in ICUs and emergency rooms for the last nine months.

Dr. Tama Van Decar, TriStar Chief Medical Officer, addressed the media and said they were “blessed” to receive a shipment of vaccines that will cover almost all of their high-priority staff members that want to be vaccinated.

“There’s such a sense of excitement. We’ve moved from passively dealing with this pandemic, to actively fighting back,” Van Decar said.

An HCA Healthcare representative told News 2 that TriStar was allotted almost 3,000 vials of the Pfizer vaccine as part of the phase 1 distribution.

TriStar infectious disease doctor, Jayesh Patel, says after months of watching patients end up on ventilators, he was eager to take the vaccine and hopes others will be too.

“Historically speaking, all the big contagious diseases that used to disable us, and kill so many people, like smallpox, polio, measles… they’ve all been eradicated or controlled by vaccines,” Dr. Patel said.

Health experts estimate that 70% to 80% of the population will need to be vaccinated for life to return to normal.

TriStar critical care nurse, Christine Lunger, said the vaccine has given her a “glimmer of hope.”

“We know it’s not going to be immediate. But there is a time frame that this is going to be coming to an end,” Lunger said.

“I’ve been waiting for this day to get something like this that can help me, my family, my patients. There’s no question. I’ll remember this day forever,” Dr. Patel said.

The Pfizer vaccine is administered in two parts. Dr. Van Decar said the health care workers that received the vaccination Thursday will receive a second dose in three weeks.