NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We’ll be watching some storms drop out of Kentucky this evening ahead of a cold front. A few of the storms could be on the strong side, with gusty damaging winds being the main threat.

A marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather is in effect for much of the area.

The rough timing of the storms has them crossing the TN/KY border around 7-8 pm, near the I-40 corridor in the 10-11 pm time frame, and in our southern counties after midnight through 2-3am before fizzling out.









The tendency will be for them to weaken as the night wears on.

There could be some patchy dense fog in the morning where the rain falls.

The good news is that lower humidity will be filtering in Monday afternoon on the heels of a northerly breeze.