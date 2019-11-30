A few strong storms possible this late afternoon and evening; gusty damaging winds, hail biggest threats

One round of storms moved across parts of the mid-south today, and now a second round is climbing out of northern Mississippi and Alabama into Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky this late afternoon and evening.

Some of these storms could contain gusty damaging winds and hail up to one inch.

Follow the radar at wkrn.com/radar

In addition, parts of south Kentucky received 2-3″ of rain earlier today, and additional rains over saturated grounds there could lead to localized flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Kentucky until midnight for west Kentucky and until 2am for the rest of the Bluegrass State.

Storm activity should be leaving Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky in the midnight to 2am time period.