NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Storms that develop Wednesday could be on the strong to severe side. A Marginal Risk (level 1/5) has been issued for all of Southern Kentucky to Christiana to Pulaski.
Timing: A few showers and storms are expected as early as 7 a.m. Brief breaks in the rain will occur through mid-morning with another line of storms moving in after lunch. Storms will wrap up by 8 p.m.
Main concerns will come from heavier downpours, small hail and gusty winds. Winds could near 30 mph.
Rain totals through Wednesday night will vary. Downpours could produce anywhere from a tenth of an inch to an inch. Totals will depend on where the storm cells set up.
