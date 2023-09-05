NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Storms that develop Wednesday could be on the strong to severe side. A Marginal Risk (level 1/5) has been issued for all of Southern Kentucky to Christiana to Pulaski.

Timing: A few showers and storms are expected as early as 7 a.m. Brief breaks in the rain will occur through mid-morning with another line of storms moving in after lunch. Storms will wrap up by 8 p.m.

Main concerns will come from heavier downpours, small hail and gusty winds. Winds could near 30 mph.

Rain totals through Wednesday night will vary. Downpours could produce anywhere from a tenth of an inch to an inch. Totals will depend on where the storm cells set up.