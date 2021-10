A wet weekend is on the way, but we stay mainly dry Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon, showers and storms move in and more rain is on the way.

Wet weather continues overnight and into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will bring numerous showers and storms as the cold front tracks through. During the afternoon a few strong storms will be possible with damaging wind being the main threat.







Showers and storms continue every day next week. Highs will remain in the 70s due to the rain.