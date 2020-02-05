Strong storms possible Wednesday PM, 2-3″+ of rain could lead to localized flooding

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – Showers could begin to mix with a few thundershowers overnight tonight. Although there will be downpours, no severe weather is expected overnight. The Storm Prediction center dropped their previous Marginal Risk for overnight.

Temperatures from Nashville northwest and west will drop to the 40s overnight tonight, while areas to the southeast and east stay in the 50s and 60s.

Showers will continue off and on throughout Wednesday.

A bigger round of storms will move in during the late afternoon and evening as low pressure pushes across Middle Tennessee.

Future Tracker HRRR Model forecast valid 6pm Wednesday

Those storms could be stronger and could include damaging winds, downpours, and a tornado can’t be ruled out in our south, southeast, and eastern counties where the Storm Prediction Center has placed another Marginal Risk.

Storm Prediction Center’s Severe Risk for Wednesday PM

The biggest threat from all of these weather makers is likely localized flooding, with 2-3″ plus of rain adding up over two and a half days. Be careful driving in the heavy downpours, and expect rivers and streams to be rising over the next several days.

Future Tracker RPM Model Rainfall Accumulation through 10pm Thursday

Colder air spills on Thursday while leftover showers continue.

Thursday night through Friday morning we could see some snow flurries or snow showers, especially in our eastern counties and on the Plateau.