This afternoon will be drier with just a few storms south of I-40 in the afternoon. Much of the area stays mostly cloudy, but there will be a few peeks of sunshine. Highs will warm into the mid and upper-80s.

Sunday, more widespread rain and storms are likely and that trend does continue into Monday. High temperatures stay in the low to mid-80s due to the rain. With saturated soils and rain on the way tomorrow, flooding will be possible for much of the area so stay alert.

More typical summer weather returns next week. We’ll start to dry out by the middle of the work week and temperatures return to the low and mid-90s.