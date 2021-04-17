A few showers this weekend, much cooler air on the way next week

A soggy start to the weekend with light rain showers and temperatures in the 50s. We will dry out for the afternoon but the clouds stick around. Highs will make it into the mid-60s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with showers and even a couple of storms moving in late afternoon into the evening. There could be a few rumbles of thunder and small hail is a possiblity, but no severe weather is anticipated.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

Then, we watch for another system moving in late Tuesday into early Wednesday bringing some showers and much colder temps. In fact, we could see frost Thursday morning as temperatures fall into the mid-30s. Make sure you cover sensitive plants!