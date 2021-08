Waking up to a few areas of patchy fog and light rain this morning, otherwise, it’s very mild and muggy.

Later today we’ll see most of the scattered storms shift into our eastern counties by afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Tomorrow, we’re back to being sunny, but we’ll also be warmer! Temperatures will end up in the low 90s and with the humidity, it will feel warmer than that.

Next week, shower chances increase so keep the umbrella handy.