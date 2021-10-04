‘A dead man can’t speak’: Woman wants answers after shootout on downtown Nashville pedestrian bridge kills her brother

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three weeks ago, the Shelby Street Pedestrian Bridge in downtown Nashville was the scene of a fatal shootout. One man died and the other is claiming self-defense.

Metropolitan Nashville Police say 36-year-old Benjamin Baker approached a 20-year-old man wearing a ski mask. The two exchanged gunfire and Baker was hit in the chest. He later died at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

According to police, the 20-year old was struck in the leg, survived and told them he pulled out his own gun in self-defense.

Metro investigators say surveillance video captured Baker pulling out his gun as he approached the younger man.

Baker’s sister, LaQuita Baker, says she feels like there is more to the story and doesn’t know why her brother would’ve shot the 20-year-old.

“I don’t think it was self-defense. I really don’t. I think that something else happened and there’s a puzzle [piece] missing to this story that we need to get to the bottom of it,” Baker said. “I miss my brother a whole lot. I really, really do. The whole family does.”

At this time, no charges have been filed in the case. The claims of self-defense are still under investigation by Metro police and the district attorney’s office.

“He was good people though. If you go to the neighborhood where we were raised in Edgehill, they’d tell you Ben is a good guy,” Baker said.

If you know anything about what happened in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.