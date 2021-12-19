The cold front has exited Middle Tennessee leaving behind temperatures more than 25 degrees cooler than they were yesterday morning! Highs today only warm into the mid-40s. We’ll be socked in with clouds this morning, but expect some sunshine to return for the afternoon.

The holiday week will begin chilly tomorrow morning with lows in the 20s, followed by 50s for highs through the week.

Right now, preliminary indications are for a warming trend into the 60s on Christmas Eve and Christmas with a strong southerly breeze. If you were hoping for a white Christmas, it looks like it will be too warm for snow. We’ll keep you posted.