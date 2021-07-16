A chilling warning from a Giles County widow with new details in murder case

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A chilling warning from a widow to her husband’s killer. Jim Grimes was shot and killed on the property of his Lynnville home three months ago.

On Friday, the Giles County Sheriff gave new hope in closure for the case, saying they now have a person of interest in the murder. Jim’s widow Dawn Grimes is assured that the killer will be found.

“I want to speak directly to the coward who murdered my husband. You think you’ve gotten away with this; I assure you [that] you have not. I will never stop; we will never stop, and we are coming. We will get you.”

Her heart may be broken, but the widow’s mission will never waiver.

“I made a vow to my husband that we would find who did this and make them suffer the consequences for the rest of their life and I intend to keep that vow.”

The search for her husband’s killer has been a non-stop effort from investigators who are using state of the art technology.

“It’s been ongoing. We have things out that we are still waiting to get back, so yes, technology is important here,” Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton explained.

On Friday, investigators along with Spring Hill business leaders showed support to the family in search of closure in their loved ones murder.

“Jim and Dawn have done so much in their community of Spring Hill that the Spring Hill business community has decided to come together and also walk hand in hand with Dawn and the family,” states businessman Will Tenpenny.

With the help of the chamber and several businesses the reward money now stands at $100,000.

“I just absolutely hope that this family gets justice, and that this person is arrested and gets what they deserve for taking such a wonderful person from all of us,” said Rebecca Melton of the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce.

Groove Life is among the businesses helping raise the reward money.

“He was just a beacon in this community, so to see him go the way he did was a shock and an absolute terror and just, we want some answers for sure,” said Peter Goodwin, CEO of Groove Life.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 638-2358, all calls will remain confidential.