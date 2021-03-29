A breakdown of the Flash Flood Emergency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Flash Flood Emergency is very rare, but the warning was issued as a band of heavy rain set up along I-40 stretching from West Middle Tennessee to the Cumberland Plateau.

A deadly flash flooding event set up during the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday as a slow-moving cold front moved through the area, meeting up with an atmosphere rich in moisture.

“Some of the locations across Middle Tennessee received seven to nine inches of rainfall, even higher amounts in some isolated locations,” said Krissy Hurley, the Warning Coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office.

The result: numerous creeks and streams overflowing their banks into populated areas. Vehicles were swept away like toys and many were trapped as waters rose as high as rooftops. At least 130 people had to be rescued in the Nashville area.

As reports of water rescues poured in, The National Weather Service upgraded the Flash Flood Warning to a Flash Flood Emergency.

“We were quickly realizing that those storms just kept training and moving over the same locations over and over and over that it was going to become kind of a meteorologist’s worst-case scenario, a nighttime flash flood event,” Hurley said.

As waters recede, they have to go somewhere and where they go is local rivers. Local rivers, like the Duck and the Harpeth, went into moderate and even major flood stages.

Another storm system is set to move in mid-week, another concern on top of what has already been a busy 2021.

“What’s not good is that we have another system coming in on a Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing another one to two inches of rainfall so we’re not out of the woods just yet,” Hurley said. “Even though the sun is shining. We’re still gonna have to be dealing with river flooding as well as be on the lookout for additional flash flooding as we get into Tuesday night and Wednesday.”