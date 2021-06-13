Divers recover body of drowning victim in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – First responders said a man drowned in Smith County over the weekend.

According to the Smith County Rescue Squad, it happened around 6 p.m. Saturday on Marine Lane at Defeated Park. Crews were called to the scene for a possible drowning. A 19-year-old man had reportedly gone under the water and not resurfaced.

At first, their efforts were unsuccessful in finding the victim. The rescue squad boat arrived and began dragging operations in the area. The US Army Corps of Engineers sent a boat with sonar to assist in the search. The Jackson County Rescue Squad was contacted to send divers. Once those divers arrived, they located the victims body within 20 minutes.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. No other information was released at this time.