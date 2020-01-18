104.5 Radio hosts describe long treacherous journey to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKRN) – It’s cold in Kansas City, but on Friday morning a wintery mix of rain and snow made things worse as many roads were closed because of icy conditions.

The weather also caused headaches for Titans fans trying to get to the game. 104.5 3HL hosts Mickey Ryan and Brent Dougherty also faced some challenges.

They arrived at their station at 3:15 a.m. Friday morning. They then boarded a flight to Atlanta and left at 5:15 a.m. What was supposed to be a short stop in Atlanta turned into eight hours of waiting for a flight that was finally canceled.

The airline told them they could take another flight, which would get there Sunday, but that’s game day. No way they said and looked for another way.

How about a flight to Des Moines, Iowa?

“Flying into Des Moines they had one runway,” said Brent Dougherty. “So we had to circle the airport for 30 minutes as they salted the runway and we couldn’t see anything out the window until we hit the runway. So my prayer in the moment was that the pilot could see. We then rented a car and we thought this was a great idea, it’s dark let’s get an Altima and test out these snowy roads.“

They finally arrived in Kansas City around 9 p.m.