911 calls released following Gallatin Marina fire

Fire crews believe an electric shortage maybe to blame for a Gallatin Marina fire. Photo: Clay Stuckey

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The was chaos and confusion at the Gallatin Marina on Thursday July 9 as fiery flames shot high into the air.

Those witnessing the houseboat fire, quickly dialed 911.

On Wednesday, about a week following the fire, the Office of Emergency Communications released the calls made that day, asking one caller, in particular, to keep everyone safe.

Dispatcher: “9-1-1 what’s your emergency?”

Bystander: “There is a houseboat fire on the Gallatin Marina. We’re having to back off from it because the fire is so intense,” he said. “I’m not sure it’s been to the gas tank yet but that’s going to be about 200 gallons of fuel.”

Dispatcher: “I’m going to need you to get everyone away from the area.”

Bystander: “Okay. Everyone needs to get back in case it blows up!”

The unidentified caller told the dispatcher he didn’t believe anyone was on the houseboat that caught fire, but explained people remained on the dock.

At last, fire crews arrived.

Bystander: “They are here, they just pulled up.”

Dispatcher: “Thanks so much sir, you did a great job.”

Bystander: “Thank you. You’re welcome. Bye, bye.”

The Gallatin Fire Chief said a battery or electrical short may be to blame for a houseboat fire on the Gallatin Marina Thursday.

Crews worked for two hours to get the flames under control. Seven boats were a total loss, along with several others that were damaged.

At least seven agencies assisted with the response.

