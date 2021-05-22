911 call placed from Josh Duggar’s court-ordered home

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Former television reality personality Josh Duggar arrived at his temporary place of residence on May 5, 2021, and two days later the police were called.

KNWA/KFTA has obtained the 911 call made by the owner of the home where Duggar is staying in Washington County, Arkansas. She told the dispatcher “she no longer feels safe” because of a trespassing situation.

*This 911 call has been edited to omit the homeowner’s address, phone number, and city of residence.*

On Wednesday, May 5, the homeowner asked the person parked at the end of the driveway to leave, saying the car was on private property. On Friday, May 7, a 911 call was made at 10: 31 a.m. because the car had returned.

A couple of hours later, police made contact with the driver of the car, who said he worked for a media publication and was there because “it is where Josh Duggar is staying,” according to the police report. The man said he was not on private property and that he spoke with another deputy who allegedly said he could stay if it was a “public drive.”

Duggar, 33, was given court permission to live with a third-party custodian until his trial date for possessing/receiving child pornography on July 6. That date, however, could change.

Josh Duggar. Fayetteville, AR, federal court. 4/30/2021. Sketch by John Kushmaul

The former “19 Kids and Counting” star and his wife, Anna, are expecting their seventh child in the fall. Anna made the announcement on social media shortly before her husband’s arrest on April 29.