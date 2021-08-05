90-year-old man killed in crash on Highway 70 near McCrory Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have identified a Nashville man killed in a crash at the intersection of Highway 70 and McCrory Lane.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. According to police, 90-year-old Charles Spurgin Sr. died in the crash.

Preliminary investigation shows Spurgin, driving a 2001 Toyota RAV4, attempted to turn left onto McCrory Lane from Highway 70 when he collided a 1996 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 72-year-old traveling north.

The driver of the Impala struck the passenger side of Spurgin’s vehicle. Spurgin was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. The 72-year-old driver of the Impala was wearing a seatbelt and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say it appears the driver of the Impala had the right of way prior to the crash. There was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene.