9 year old catches 80-pound sturgeon, delights TWRA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Here’s a story about the fish that didn’t get away!

You may remember us telling you about this earlier this month.

Nine-year old Coye Price was fishing with his dad when he hooked the catch of his life — an 80-pound lake sturgeon!

Coye was excited because he was in a contest to beat his sisters. Sister Caitlin had previously caught an almost 40 pound striper, and this other sister, Farrah, had caught a 58 pound blue catfish. But Coye’s catch put him over the top!

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency was also thrilled, as well.

The Lake Sturgeon is on the endangered species list, and since the year 2000, the TWRA has stocked over 220,000 of them into the Cumberland River and the upper Tennessee River.

To know that one of the fish they likely stocked had grown to be that big was music to their ears.

They say that fishermen and women can help them do their surveys to see how well the stocking program is doing.

“We want them released as quickly as possible. But in the time while you have that fish, take a picture of it”, requested Barry Cross, TWRA Information Specialist.



“If you could get a length on it and a location and call that in to us at our regional office, that helps us know where they are traveling and where we might need to start doing some more survey work”

You can also email your report to sturgeonreports@tn.gov.