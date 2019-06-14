9 teens arrested after drug deal turns into shootout in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A shootout in a Hendersonville neighborhood sent bullets flying and police on a two-day manhunt to round up nine teenagers.

Hendersonville police say two groups of teens showed up at what was supposed to be a pot deal. That pot deal quickly degenerated into a rip off with guns being drawn and shots being fired.

“I asked my husband, what is that? He said it’s kids shooting fireworks, I didn’t think anything about it,” said resident Kristy Harrell.

Harrell has lived on Savely Drive since 1971. She heard the commotion and she saw her street flooded

“I was wondering if someone got killed.”

The longtime resident, holding her 14-month-old great nephew told News 2 that shots fired on this normally quiet street is very distressing.

“Makes me nervous. My mom’s bedroom is in the front here, and I hate to hear there are gunshots here.”

Police say it all happened Monday night just before 10 p.m.

“Next thing you know, it is a rip-off and shots are flying everywhere,” said Commander Scott Ryan with Hendersonville P.D.

Ryan says what started as a pot deal between nine teenagers from Nashville and Hendersonville quickly turned into something much more dangerous.

Police say when this dope deal went bad, guns came out and shots started flying. Police believe at least 13 rounds were fired in the neighborhood where houses are very close to one another. At least one house was hit as was a mailbox.

“We did have an impact into a house where we did have a child at the time, fortunate nobody injured in that. We did find a couple of other impacts to other property in the neighborhood,” said Ryan.

Over the next 48 hours, Hendersonville police quickly arrested eight of nine teenagers investigators say were involved in the shootout.

Ryan says the department put everyone on the case and ran down every lead.

“We put a team on that, and we’ve been running this round the clock since this incident occurred.”

Harrell says she appreciates the pit bull attitude of her local police department.

“I think they are doing a good job then.”

As of Thursday afternoon, eight teens arrested with one to go. Police told News 2 Eugene llapri was captured Thursday evening in Nashville.

All the suspects are teens, ranging in age from 15-19.

The charges range from attempted aggravated robbery to aggravated assault to reckless endangerment.