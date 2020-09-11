9/11 memorials to be held across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Communities across Middle Tennessee will pause Friday to remember the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

MTSU will host a ceremony featuring Nashville International Airport President Doug Kerulen at 7:30 a.m. It’s virtual and you can watch on the school’s Facebook page.

The Franklin Fire Department will hold its annual remembrance virtually at 8:30 a.m.

At 8:46 a.m., the Clarksville Fire Department will honor fallen firefighters and victims of the attacks at Fire Station One to coincide with the moment the hijackers crashed the plane into the World Trade Center’s north tower.

At 9 a.m., the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office will hold its 18th annual memorial. It’s virtual and former US Navy Seal Royce Taylor will speak.

At 6 p.m., a 9/11 tribute will be held on the square in Columbia. Former Navy Seal Rob O’Neill is the guest speaker. He was involved in the mission to kill Osama bin Laden in 2011.