8th United States coronavirus case confirmed in Massachusetts

(CNN) — An eighth case of coronavirus in the United States has been confirmed in a Boston man in his 20s, health officials said Saturday.

The man recently returned from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, Boston and Massachusetts health officials said in a press release.The man sought medical care soon after his return, according to the release, and he’s been isolated since then. His few close contacts have been identified and are being monitored for symptoms.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Boston Public Health Commission were notified late Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the positive test results.