83-Year-Old Portland woman savagely beaten, daughter arrested

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 83-year-old Portland woman was badly beaten and is currently in critical condition. The woman’s own daughter was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

It all happened on Tuesday evening around 5 p.m. in Portland.

Police say a small car driven by 55-year-old Mitzi Mathias ran a red light at the intersection of Highway 52 and 109. The vehicle struck another car, lost control and hit an electrical guidewire.

An off duty Sumner County Sheriff’s Deputy was one of the first on the scene. He approached the car, thinking it was a wreck. He was about to check on the driver, when investigators say the driver, Mathias, pulled out a .32 caliber pistol and fired a single shot through her own roof from inside her car.

Mathias was quickly taken into custody. Police say she was covered with blood and inebriated.

“I think the officer did feel she was under the influence, there was evidence of alcohol inside the car. They detained her. They took her into custody. She had a large amount of blood on her body,” said Police Chief Anthony Heavner.

Police told News 2 the blood did not appear to be coming from any injury that Mathias may have suffered in the crash.

Detectives familiar with the family immediately rushed to Mathias’ home and found her mother, 83-years-old, severely beaten in the family home.

Police wouldn’t elaborate but said the senior suffered multiple wounds to her upper body.

“She was severely bruised and puncture wounds to her. mostly the upper torso, but i won’t go into specific detail,” said Chief Heavner.

According to the TBI, in 2014, Mitzi Mathias was charged with elder abuse.

“I think she was fleeing what happened with her mother and she was intoxicated and she was involved in the accident and trying to get away from the area,” said Heavner.

Mathias is currently in the Sumner County jail. She is charged with attempted first degree murder and especially aggravated Robbery. Her bond is $437,500

Investigators told News 2 the victim is in stable condition at the hospital.