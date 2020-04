MURFREESBORO,Tenn.(WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are investigating after an 81-year-old woman drove her car into the front door of Cain Anesthetics on Eleanor Way.

According to reports, the woman told police she hit the gas instead of the brake. One person was inside of the business at the time of the incident but sustained no injuries. The woman did not receive any injuries from the crash as well.

Officials say City Codes will check for structural damage to the business.