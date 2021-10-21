81-year-old killed in South Nashville house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 81-year-old man was killed in a fire at a home in South Nashville Wednesday night.
Metro police reported Terry Blackwell died in a fire at a home on Southwood Drive.
Nashville Fire Department Arson Investigators are conducting an investigation into the fire. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.
If you have any information about this case or others, you’re asked to contact the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1 (800) 762-3017. All callers to the Tennessee Arson Hotline are considered anonymous and may be able to earn a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or conviction.