8-year-old critically wounded in Goodlettsville shooting

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An eight-year-old was transported to a hospital in critical condition after being shot in Goodlettsville Wednesday morning, according to investigators.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 a.m. on Elizabeth Court.

(Photo: WKRN)

When first responders arrived, they said they located a child with a gunshot wound to the neck.

The eight-year-old was transported to a hospital with critical injuries, according to authorities.

No additional information was immediately released.

