8 vehicles stolen from rental companies at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For the second time in less than a month, car rental companies at the Nashville International Airport have been targeted by car thieves.

According to Metro police, at least eight cars were stolen from Avis and Budget rental car lots on the airport’s property.

Officers were alerted to the thefts and began canvassing the area, where they found the stolen vehicles along Interstate 40 West, a gas station on Vultee Boulevard and a gas station on Briley Parkway.

Metro police said the vehicles found on I-40 and Briley Parkway were abandoned by the time officers found them.

(Photo: WKRN)

Three vehicles were found at the gas station on Vultee Boulevard and officers saw four juveniles get into a gray Ford Mustang and drive off at a high rate of speed on Briley Parkway, according to Metro police.

Six of the eight cars have been recovered, according to police. The recovered vehicles had slashed tires from driving over spike strips used to keep cars from driving out of the facility.

The remaining stolen vehicles were described 2019 Ford Mustangs, one blue and one gray.

Earlier this month, a similar situation took place at the airport as seven vehicles were stolen from the a rental lot at the airport.

