8 men arrested after shots fired in Clarksville neighborhood

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Eight men are in custody after shots were fired in a Clarksville neighborhood, police said.

Officers said they responded to the South Ridge Subdivision on Oct. 1 around 3:30 p.m. Residents reported hearing shots fired and bullets hitting their homes.

According to a release, deputies arrived on scene and saw eight men running into the woodline. One man ran to his car and fled the scene. All eight were found and arrested.

Police said they recovered seven handguns, one of which was reported stolen; two bags of cocaine, two bags of marijuana, digital scales, and marijuana cigars.

The following men were arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a total of 36 charges:

Cameron Edward JaQuan Kittling, 19: reckless endangerment x3, drugs schedule II, $40,000 bond.

Jalen Eugene Stacker, 24: reckless endangerment x3, drugs schedule II, $61,000 bond.

Jeremiah Lewis Alexander Ramey, 19: reckless endangerment x3, drugs schedule II, theft, $66,000 bond.

Eric Tyreese Davis, 22; reckless endangerment x3, drugs schedule II, $61,000 bond.

Cameron Malik Brown, 20: reckless endangerment x3, drugs schedule II, simple possession, $40,500 bond.

Javon DeWayne Vaughn, 22: reckless endangerment x3, drugs schedule II, $61,000 bond.

Joe Edward O’Neal, 20: reckless endangerment x3, drugs schedule II, $40,000 bond.

Korey DeWayne Gentry, 21: reckless endangerment x3, drugs schedule II, evading arrest, simple possession, $86,000 bond.

