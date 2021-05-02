Courtesy: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Crews, 79-year-old overcome with exhaustion while kayaking rescued by Murfreesboro crews

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews were able to safely rescue a 79-year-old man overcome with exhaustion while kayaking this weekend.

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department posted photos from the rescue to their Facebook page on Sunday.

District Four crews completed the water rescue around 4 p.m. Saturday at Manson Pike Trailhead near Searcy Street.

The post stated a 79-year-old man was overcome with exhaustion while kayaking. Crews were able to safely rescue him.

Courtesy: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

No other information was immediately released.