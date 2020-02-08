1  of  4
77-year-old East Nashville woman found safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police confirmed that 77-year-old Earline Smith was found safe at a relative’s house in Sumner County. She is fine.

An issued silver alert went out Saturday for a 77-year-old Smith after she went missing from her home Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, Earline Smith walked away from her Glenmeade Drive home in East Nashville on Friday. Her family reported she was wearing a dark coat, black pants, and a Titans knit hat.

