77-year-old East Nashville woman found safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police confirmed that 77-year-old Earline Smith was found safe at a relative’s house in Sumner County. She is fine.

An issued silver alert went out Saturday for a 77-year-old Smith after she went missing from her home Friday afternoon.

SILVER ALERT: Earline Smith, 77, walked away from her Glenmeade Dr home in East Nashville Fri afternoon. Family reported her missing this afternoon after she did not return. She is wearing a dark coat, black pants & a Titans knit hat. See her? Please call 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/GRGaYyUHxh — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 8, 2020

According to authorities, Earline Smith walked away from her Glenmeade Drive home in East Nashville on Friday. Her family reported she was wearing a dark coat, black pants, and a Titans knit hat.