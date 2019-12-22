77-year-old man with dementia last seen in Hendersonville missing

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville Police are searching for a missing 77-year-old man after he went missing Saturday evening.

Cornelius Mears was last seen seated in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Glenbrook Shopping Center in Hendersonville, Tennessee at 4:30 p.m.

According to authorities, his wife reported the Mears suffers from multiple health issues including dementia and partial paralysis to his legs.

He is not allowed to drive and is not mobile without assistance. The vehicle is described as a 2004 blue Dodge Caravan minivan. It has damage to the rear bumper near the driver’s side. It currently displays TN tag 9DD9715.



(Courtesy of the Hendersonville Police)

The Hendersonville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating him and his vehicle

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of him or the vehicle should contact the Sumner County Emergency Communications Center at 615- 451-3838.