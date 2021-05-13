73-year-old man killed in Cheatham County motorcycle crash

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 73-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed Thursday in a crash on U.S. Highway 70 near Sams Creek Road in Pegram.

According to a preliminary report from Tennessee Highway Patrol, Gary Johnson from Kingston Springs was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound when a 2013 Freightliner stopped near the intersection of Sams Creek Road and began to back up, striking Johnson’s motorcycle.

The driver of the Freightliner, from Memphis, was not injured.