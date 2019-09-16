71-year-old man killed in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is dead after being shot near Fatherland Street in East Nashville.
According to authorities, police responded to a call around 7 p.m. from the Shelby Golf Course area.
According to police, two witnesses heard a gunshot and observed a black Sedan leaving the parking lot.
Witnesses noticed the male victim on the ground.
According to police, the victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
