71-year-old man killed in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is dead after being shot near Fatherland Street in East Nashville.

According to authorities, police responded to a call around 7 p.m. from the Shelby Golf Course area.

According to police, two witnesses heard a gunshot and observed a black Sedan leaving the parking lot.

Witnesses noticed the male victim on the ground.

According to police, the victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

