$70,000 food truck stolen from Donelson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A small business was left confused and upset after someone stole their food truck just before the holiday weekend.

Beshoi Botros and Abanob Boulas co-own Music City Gyros, which consists of a restaurant and 10 food trucks stationed across Nashville.

“It’s Greek food. We make gyros. We’ve been in business over 16 years,” Botros said. “We started doing the truck-side about two years ago.”

The co-owners tell News 2 that someone stole one of their custom-made trailers last week out of a parking lot on Donelson Pike.

“I was working on it for literally two weeks to install new equipment, new LED lights from the outside, and just make it brand new again because of the fourth of July,” Boulas said.

Botros said they were able to use another truck in their fleet to serve customers over the Fourth of July weekend, but said it put a dent in their plans and their pockets.

“Something like this out of nowhere just kind of destroys what we’re doing for the weekend. It was definitely hard,” Botros said.

Botros said the estimated value of the stolen truck is around $65,000 to $70,000. They hope someone spots it around town or decides to return it to them.

“It’s a unique trailer. No one out here has the same one. Just bring it back. Drop it off somewhere close,” Botros said.

“Bring it back and we will just act like nothing happened,” Boulas said.

The co-owners said they will now be installing GPS trackers in all of their trailers to prevent this from happening again.

If you know anything about the theft or spot the food truck, call Metro Police or Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.