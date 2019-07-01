7 things you need to know about the new hands-free driving law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s now here – officially. Tennessee’s hands-free driving law is in effect.

It’s designed to reduce distracted driving by making it illegal to hold a cell phone while behind the wheel of a car across the state. But the law is does have more detail and includes a few exceptions. Here are some simple questions and answers from the Tennessee Hands Free web site.

Can I talk on my cell phone while driving?

A driver is permitted to use an earpiece, headphone device, or device worn on a wrist to conduct voice-based communication. The driver may use one (1) button on a cell phone or mobile device to initiate or terminate voice communication. Voice-based communication may also be used to send a text message.

Can I use my cell phone while driving in the case of an emergency?

A driver is permitted to use a cellphone or other wireless telecommunications device to communicate with law enforcement agencies, medical providers, fire departments, or other emergency service agencies while driving a motor vehicle, if the use is necessitated by a bona fide emergency, including a natural or human occurrence that threatens human health, life, or property.

Can I use a hands-free device to record video on my cell phone while driving?

It is illegal for a driver to record or broadcast video on a cellphone or mobile device. However, this does not apply to mobile devices used for the sole purpose of continuously recording or broadcasting video within or outside of the motor vehicle.

Can I drive and stream music from my hands-free device?

A driver is permitted to listen to streaming music that does not include videos on the screen of the cellphone or mobile device. However, the driver cannot touch the cellphone to activate or program music while driving.

What are the penalties?

Violation of this law is a Class C misdemeanor. A traffic citation based on this violation is considered a moving traffic violation. Fines for violations of the law include:

$50 = First-time offense

$100 = Third-time offense or higher; violation results in a car crash

$200 = Violation occurs in a work zone while workers are present; violation occurs in a marked school zone while flashers are in operation.

Would I get points on my driving record for violating this law?

Yes, you would get 3 points on your driving record for each violation.

Are there any exceptions?

(1) Officers of this state or of any county, city, or town charged with the enforcement of the laws of this state, or federal law enforcement officers when in the actual discharge of their official duties;

(2) Campus police officers and public safety officers, as defined by § 49-7-118, when in the actual discharge of their official duties;

(3) Emergency medical technicians, emergency medical technician paramedics, and firefighters, both volunteer and career, when in the actual discharge of their official duties;

(4) Emergency management agency officers of this state or of any county, city, or town, when in the actual discharge of their official duties;

(5) Persons using a wireless telecommunications device to communicate with law enforcement agencies, medical providers, fire departments, or other emergency service agencies while driving a motor vehicle, if the use is necessitated by a bona fide emergency, including a natural or human occurrence that threatens human health, life, or property;

(6) Employees or contractors of utility services providers acting within the scope of their employment; and

(7) Persons who are lawfully stopped or parked in their motor vehicles or who lawfully leave standing their motor vehicles.

