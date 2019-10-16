7 hospitalized after fire at Bordeaux home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Seven people were hospitalized after a fire at a home in Bordeaux early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home on Kingview Drive around 3:15 a.m.

Four adults and three children were inside the home when the fire began. Two of the children have disabilities and were trapped on the first floor of the residence, according to Nashville Fire Captain Rodney Davis.

All occupants of the home were taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke-related injuries.

As many as four engines responded to the fire and heavy smoke was seen pouring from the home upon their arrival.

A few pets inside the home were able to be rescued.

Captain Davis said the fire is believed to have began in the kitchen. The Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.

