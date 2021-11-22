69 ecstasy pills found on North Nashville convicted felon, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday morning by Metro police for a felony drug offense and is now faced with multiple charges.

According to an arrest warrant, police found Keanthony Hicks sitting in the driver’s seat of a stolen vehicle, parked near the Overlook Ridge Apartments located in North Nashville. When police conducted a search, they reportedly found 69 MDMA, or ecstasy pills, in an orange pill bottle in Hicks’ front pocket. In the back seat of the stolen vehicle, officers said they found a handgun.

Keanthony Kicks (CREDIT: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Hicks owned the vehicle parked next to the stolen one, which was also searched. Police said they found 28 grams of marijuana in the rear passenger seat, and that Hicks was also in possession of digital scales and a marijuana grinder.

In February 2020, Hicks was convicted of felony drug charges in a separate incident.