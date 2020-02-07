68 pounds of marijuana found in suitcases at Nashville airport

Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
1  of  104
Closings
1st Baptist-Joelton Preschool/MDOut Bambini Montessori Barren County Schools Bedford County Schools Belmont Weekday School Benton County Schools Bill Rice Christian Academy Cannon County Schools Cason Lane Children's Center Cheatham County Schools Child Care USA Christ the King School Christian Community School Clarksville Christian School Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Columbia Academy Crievewood UMC Child Care Cumberland County TN Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy DeKalb County Schools Dickson County Schools Discovery Lane Day School Donelson Christian Academy ESP AT Glendale Ezell-Harding Christian School Father Ryan High School Fayetteville City Schools Fentress County Schools Franklin County Schools Franklin Special School District Friendship Christian School Giles County Schools Glen Leven Day School Goodpasture Grundy County Schools Heritage Christian Academy - Mt. Juliet Hermitage Hills Baptist Grow U Hickman County Schools Highland Elementary Holy Rosary Academy Hope Leadership Academy Houston County Schools Humphreys County Schools Jackson County Schools Kinderland Lancaster Christian Academy Lancaster Christian Early Learning Centers Lawrence County Schools Lebanon Special School District Lewis County Schools Lighthouse Christian School Lincoln County Schools Lipscomb Academy Macon Christian Academy Macon County Schools Madison Campus Elementary Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools McClain Christian Academy Metro Action Head Start Micah Children's Academy Mini Rockstars Montessori Academy Moore County Schools Motlow State Community College-All Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Muhlenberg County Schools Murfreesboro City Schools NIA House Montessori Perry County Schools Pope John Paul II High School Priest Lake Christian Academy Putnam County Schools Restoring Hope Christian Academy Robertson County Schools Russellville Independent Schools Rutherford County Schools Smith County Schools St. Joseph School St. Matthew School St. Pius X Classical Academy Stewart County Schools Sumner Academy Sumner County Schools Tennessee School For The Blind The Children's Academy-Spring Hill The King's Daughters Day Child Development Center Todd County Schools Trousdale County Schools United Christian Academy Van Buren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Watauga Ridgetoppers Wayne County Schools Wayne Reed Christian Childcare White County Schools Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools Zion Christian Academy

68 pounds of marijuana found in suitcases at Nashville airport

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —  Nashville Airport Police have arrested a 28-year old man Thursday after discovering a large amount of drugs inside luggage at Nashville International Airport.

According to an arrest affidavit, Dnedric Kelly traveled from San Jose, California to Nashville. A K-9 reportedly alerted officers about two large suitcases in baggage claim. Detectives then approached Kelly and asked him for consent to conduct a search.

Inside of the suitcases were 68 pounds of individually packaged vacuum sealed bags of marijuana, according to authorities.

Police said neither suitcase had clothing, just a comforter and drugs.

The arrest report states that Kelly has an extensive criminal history. He was booked into the Metro jail and charged with a felony drug offense. His bond was set to $75,000.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.  Click here for more coverage. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar