65 acres in North Nashville transforming into $2.5 billion waterfront neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Big plans have been unveiled for a major development in Northwest Nashville fronting the Cumberland River. The “Riverside” plans will transform 65 acres off of Trinity Lane into a $2.5 billion mixed-use neighborhood, with residential, office, restaurant and shopping spaces.

Ewing Properties is partnering on the Riverside with Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) — an award-winning global architecture, design and engineering firm.

“The skyline and the city is two miles away, but it feels like it’s right there. You are looking down 100 feet over the Cumberland River unfolding both sides around you as it wraps around the city,” Adam Semel, partner with SOM, told News 2.

The vision began eight years ago for Ed Ewing of Ewing Properties, and he’s been buying property along the bank since.

“I walked through the weeds and woods of that property seven or eight years ago and looked down on the river, actually I got goosebumps realizing I could touch downtown,” said Ewing.

He said an important part of the project is the public space, with 40 percent of the acreage to include three interconnected parks. Wooded trails, a dog park, an event lawn for concerts and access to waterside and boating activities are in the vision.

“Green spaces and common spaces to be shared by all of God’s children in the future, by all people from all over the world, who want to come here to see the beautiful architectural city of Nashville Tennessee. I see water taxis and restaurants and live, work, play spaces going from downtown Bridgestone all the way to Tennessee State,” Ewing explained.

The project will bring new heights to District 2 with plans for high rises, intertwined with an assortment of living.

“Exactly what that mix is will be tenant driven, it will be market-driven and what we need is some flexibility to let that unfold over time, but the vitality of mixed-use development is what we are looking for here,” said Semel.

They want “The Riverside” to serve as a front door to Nashville with trinity lane becoming an urban gathering along the Cumberland River and they hope it inspires future development to do the same.

The project is still in the metro planning process so a timeline has not yet been set.