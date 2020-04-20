629 Hooters employees laid off across Tennessee

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL/WKRN) – More than 600 Hooters employees have been laid off in nine counties across Tennessee.
According to a WARN Notice from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the 629 layoffs took effect on March 16.
The 13 locations across the state were in the following counties:
- Davidson
- Montgomery
- Rutherford
- Washington
- Sumner
- Blount
- Hamilton
- Knox
- Shelby
The WARN Notice says Hooters notified TDLWD on March 23.
Anyone affected by the layoff should call the Dislocated Worker Unit at (615) 253-6355.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|16
|Bedford
|71
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|9
|Blount
|46
|Bradley
|37
|Campbell
|12
|Cannon
|8
|Carroll
|15
|Carter
|5
|Cheatham
|22
|Chester
|8
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|11
|Coffee
|20
|Crockett
|5
|Cumberland
|57
|Davidson
|1,638
|Decatur
|4
|DeKalb
|10
|Dickson
|45
|Dyer
|28
|Fayette
|45
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|26
|Gibson
|31
|Giles
|5
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|30
|Grundy
|25
|Hamblen
|8
|Hamilton
|116
|Hardeman
|7
|Hardin
|4
|Hawkins
|27
|Haywood
|13
|Henderson
|4
|Henry
|9
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|7
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|15
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|194
|Lake
|4
|Lauderdale
|15
|Lawrence
|15
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|10
|Loudon
|22
|Macon
|33
|Madison
|86
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|16
|Maury
|34
|McMinn
|6
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|10
|Montgomery
|119
|Moore
|2
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|9
|Overton
|7
|Perry
|6
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|95
|Rhea
|2
|Roane
|8
|Robertson
|113
|Rutherford
|309
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|24
|Shelby
|1,778
|Smith
|13
|Stewart
|6
|Sullivan
|45
|Sumner
|509
|Tipton
|56
|Trousdale
|22
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|5
|Washington
|46
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|8
|White
|4
|Williamson
|348
|Wilson
|181
|Residents of other states/countries
|274
|Pending
|88
|Total Cases – as of (4/19/20)
|7,070
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|19
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|12
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|2
|Rutherford
|6
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|35
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|30
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|6
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/19/20)
|148