MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mount Juliet Police arrested a 61-year-old woman in the Providence Market Place area Saturday night.

According to authorities, a woman reversed and strike a patrol SUV with her car. She also attempted to resist officers.

Police say an officer originally attempted to stop the woman for driving without headlights and suspicion of driving under the influence.

