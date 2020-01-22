Live Now
6-year-old girl dies after double shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A 6-year-old girl shot in a double shooting in Tennessee on Monday has died.

Memphis police announced in a tweet Tuesday night that the girl had been pronounced dead. A 16-year-old boy was also wounded in the drive-by shooting, news outlets reported. Police have not released the children’s names.

The boy and girl had been taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for treatment. The 16-year-old was still in extremely critical condition, police told news outlets.

No information on a suspect has been released.

The drive-by shooting came just one day after another child was shot in Memphis. A 10-year-old boy was wounded Sunday and police said Monday morning that he had died.

