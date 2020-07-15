6-year-old boy saves younger sister from charging dog

Bridger hero

(Courtesy: nicolenoelwalker via Instagram)

(WNCN) — A 6-year-old boy is being hailed as a hero after he survived multiple dog bites while getting his younger sister out of harm’s way.

In an Instagram post shared by the boy’s aunt, 6-year-old Bridger quite possibly saved his sister’s life by standing in between her and a charging dog.

Bridger’s aunt, known as Nikki Walker (@nicolenoelwalker) on Instagram says that he was bit several times on the face and in the head.

(Courtesy: nicolenoelwalker via Instagram)

Walker says after he was bitten several times, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe.

He later told his aunt “if someone had to die, I thought it should be me,” according to the Instagram post.

Bridger reportedly received more than 90 stitches and is back at home resting.

Actor and Avenger Mark Ruffalo responded to the post, telling Bridger, “People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know.”

Octavia Spencer chimed in, “I’m not an Avenger but I know and appreciate them as I appreciate your little hero.”

