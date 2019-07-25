6 things not to buy during Tennessee’s Sales Tax Holiday weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee’s sales tax holiday begins tonight at 12:01 a.m. and lasts through Sunday, but not everything is tax-exempt and what is not might surprise you.

The general rules for Tennessee’s Sales Tax Holiday are items are tax-exempt if they are:

Clothing costing $100 or Less

School Supplies and school art supplies costing $100 or less.

Computers costing $1,500 or less.

But there is a long list of items that are specifically not exempt from sales taxes, according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

Here are six types of items you cannot buy sales tax free this weekend:

Computer software, computer CDs media or jump drives.

Cell phones, smart or otherwise.

Comestics, “hair notions,” handbags, and jewelry, fabric, zippers, thread, sewing equipment, supplier or materials.

Printers, printer supplies, printer ink, printer paper.

Wallets, watches, belt buckles (without belts), umbrellas.

Sporting equipment, including wetsuits, ski boots, cleated or spiked shoes, shoulder pads for sports, roller or ice skates, helmets, sports hand, elbow, mouth or shin guards, face shields,

Here is a more detailed list of items you will still have to pay tax on.

Here is a list of items that are tax-exempt for the sales tax holiday.

General information about the sales tax holiday from the Tennessee Department of Revenue.